Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage on National Express Group (LON:NEX)

Equities researchers at Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Express Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 472.14 ($6.21).

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 425.80 ($5.60) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 454.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 445.16. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.48. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384.60 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In related news, insider John Armitt acquired 4,500 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

