Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Draper Esprit from GBX 672 ($8.84) to GBX 727 ($9.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 569.15 ($7.49) on Monday. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.63). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 484.04. The company has a market capitalization of $680.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 49 ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

