Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TM17. Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

LON TM17 opened at GBX 475.50 ($6.25) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 469.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 353.45. The company has a market capitalization of $642.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 520 ($6.84).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.