Peel Hunt Reaffirms Restricted Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “restricted” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 116.03 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.49 million and a PE ratio of 15.27. Warehouse REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman bought 47,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63).

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

