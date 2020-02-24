Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CINE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

Shares of CINE opened at GBX 170.60 ($2.24) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Also, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). In the last three months, insiders purchased 57,127 shares of company stock worth $12,486,083.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

