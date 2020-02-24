Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON LSL opened at GBX 339.70 ($4.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $355.18 million and a P/E ratio of 35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 345 ($4.54). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 294.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.47.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

