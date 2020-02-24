Peel Hunt Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Just Eat (LON:JE)

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Just Eat to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 1,018 ($13.39) in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 793.47 ($10.44).

JE stock opened at GBX 861 ($11.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 870.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 771.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

