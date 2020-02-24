Peerplays Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $164,461.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.02839461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00138134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

