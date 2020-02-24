Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,846 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Peloton worth $30,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $39,533,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $79,603,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $25.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peloton has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.95.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

