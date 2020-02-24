Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE:PBA opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

