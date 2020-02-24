PENG (PENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146,261.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. PENG has a market capitalization of $146,261.00 and $494.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PENG has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,202,198,861 coins and its circulating supply is 7,586,027,699 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

