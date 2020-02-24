Penta (PNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70,579.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, BCEX, HitBTC and LBank. Penta has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $70,579.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.02838987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX, LBank, BCEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

