Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,183 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.41% of Pentair worth $31,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 33.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after buying an additional 2,754,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after buying an additional 2,582,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $15,919,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 160.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 227,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Pentair stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

