Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $49,722.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, Peony has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $49,722.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,324,547 coins and its circulating supply is 2,204,719 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

