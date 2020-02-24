PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $62,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

