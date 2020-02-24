Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Petmed Express stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. Petmed Express has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petmed Express during the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Petmed Express by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Petmed Express during the 3rd quarter worth $2,746,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Petmed Express by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

