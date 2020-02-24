Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 286.43 ($3.77).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 296.60 ($3.90) on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 128.90 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.08 ($4.17). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 245.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.96.

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

