Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

