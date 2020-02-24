Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,480 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.