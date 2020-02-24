Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $392,471.00 and $20.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.01068437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044877 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023108 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00222095 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00066448 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.