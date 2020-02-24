Phore (PHR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18,394.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $18,394.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Nanex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006125 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,174,517 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, IDAX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

