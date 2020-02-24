Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 167,639 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,934. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

