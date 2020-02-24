Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,339,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534,547 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.25% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $119,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 267,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PDM traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. 12,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

