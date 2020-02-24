Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

PPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 548,589 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,564,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 131.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 456,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6,029.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 446,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

