Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cfra decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,910. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

