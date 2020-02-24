Pillar (PLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.83 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Pillar has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $588.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.02858560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

