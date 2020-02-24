Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $996,692.00 and $1,408.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.01057748 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023132 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000778 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,969,824 coins and its circulating supply is 415,709,388 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.