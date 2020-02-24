Pinnacle Renewable (PL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

TSE:PL opened at C$10.55 on Monday. Pinnacle Renewable has a 1-year low of C$5.98 and a 1-year high of C$12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PL shares. CIBC increased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Pinnacle Renewable and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.65.

About Pinnacle Renewable

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

