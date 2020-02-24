Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5,180.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $100.96. 108,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

