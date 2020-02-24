Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $103.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,106,000 after buying an additional 136,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 207,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.