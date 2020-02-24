Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,863 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 36,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

