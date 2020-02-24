Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to Market Perform

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSBD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $20.80. 366,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,129. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $864.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.