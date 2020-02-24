Piper Sandler Comments on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

Shares of ADI opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.