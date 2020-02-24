Piper Sandler Comments on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

NYSE:FND opened at $57.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

