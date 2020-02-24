Piper Sandler Comments on Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IBCP. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $491.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,504 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

