Piper Sandler Comments on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Lifesciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IART. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $1,739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 974.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 39,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

