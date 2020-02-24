Piper Sandler Comments on NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $75.16 on Monday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.