Piper Sandler Comments on State Auto Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Auto Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Auto Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

STFC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $115,662.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

