Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Masimo in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.36.

MASI opened at $178.37 on Monday. Masimo has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $186.91. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $1,093,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,056.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,378 shares of company stock valued at $9,435,640. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.