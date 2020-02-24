Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.

TFX stock opened at $370.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $2,273,642. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 70,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 223,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,149,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

