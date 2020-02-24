Pirate Chain Tops One Day Volume of $48,356.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $48,356.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.75 or 0.02865438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 148,719,181 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.