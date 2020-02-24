Pirl Price Tops $0.0076 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Pirl has a market cap of $496,179.00 and $8,052.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 65,612,600 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

