Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

Shares of PVTL stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other Pivotal Software news, President William Cook sold 12,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $185,920.97. Following the transaction, the president now owns 482,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $92,952.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,226.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,433 shares of company stock worth $681,041. 64.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

