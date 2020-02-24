PIVX Price Tops $0.36 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $20.24 million and approximately $615,598.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003688 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Crex24, Coinbe and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017253 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004319 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Crex24, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Binance, Graviex, Bisq and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

