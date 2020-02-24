PIXEL (PXL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56,272.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $733,456.00 and approximately $56,272.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIXEL has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,637.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.03902713 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00761322 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

