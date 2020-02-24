Platinum Asset Management Ltd (ASX:PTM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13

Platinum Asset Management Ltd (ASX:PTM) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

ASX:PTM opened at A$4.27 ($3.03) on Monday. Platinum Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of A$3.66 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.68 ($4.03). The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.40.

Platinum Asset Management Company Profile

Platinum Asset Management is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also caters to pension and profit sharing plans and corporations. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

