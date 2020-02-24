PlatinumBAR Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,558.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $6,558.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

