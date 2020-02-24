PlayChip Price Down 37.4% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. PlayChip has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $1,350.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00492981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.51 or 0.06611648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00063204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001525 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

