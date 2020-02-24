PlayFuel Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.62 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $252.44 million and $5.62 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00005246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00480645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $635.59 or 0.06604609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00062513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026847 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010221 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.