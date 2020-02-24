Playkey Reaches Market Cap of $602,757.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Playkey has a total market cap of $602,757.00 and $25,999.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.02838128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00225668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00139398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

